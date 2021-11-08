USFS selects Perry Edwards for Salida district ranger

Perry Edwards is the new Salida district ranger for the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.
He will manage more than 440,000 acres of National Forest System lands in Central Colorado, including seven of the state’s 14,000-foot peaks, a U.S. Forest Service press release stated.
“Perry brings extensive experience collaborating with diverse partners including tribal, federal, state and local agencies as well as environmental groups, congressional members and staff to resolve complex sociopolitical issues,” Forest and Grassland Supervisor Diana Trujillo said.
“His experience in managing a large visitor industry program, which includes cruise ships, guided hunting, fishing, hiking and motorized uses, aligns with the growth in recreation we are realizing across our forest.”
Edwards brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role.
He started his career in 1989 doing volunteer fisheries restoration work on Prince of Wales Island in southeast Alaska and has worked in Idaho, Oregon and northern California.
During his time on the Tongass National Forest’s Sitka Ranger District, Edwards served as a fisheries and wildlife biologist as well as the district ecosystems staff officer, leading experts managing watersheds, fisheries, wildlife, timber, silviculture and subsistence as well as botany and invasive species.
Since 2014, Edwards served as the Sitka district ranger on the Tongass National Forest.
He managed numerous recreation opportunities as well as unique geological formations on the Baranof and Chichagof Islands on the outer coast of the Gulf of Alaska.
Edwards said, “It sounds cliché, but I really am humbled and honored for the opportunity to work with the employees of the Salida Ranger District as well as the communities associated with the Salida Ranger District and the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.
“I also look forward to continuing the district’s engagement with our partners, visitors and elected officials who work together to care for our public lands,” he said.
Edwards holds a bachelor of science degree in wildlife management from Ohio State University.
He succeeds Jim Pitts, who served in the Salida district ranger position before taking a job as the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands deputy forest and grassland supervisor.
