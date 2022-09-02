One person died Monday when a southbound 18-wheeler hauling a large piece of excavating equipment lost control while descending Crow Hill on U.S. 285 at about 7:20 p.m. and overturned in the heart of downtown Bailey.
The driver of the truck was transported to a Denver-area hospital. His condition was unknown as of press time.
A passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
U.S. 285 was closed to traffic in both directions for approximately seven hours as a result of the wreck.
The truck and flatbed trailer came to rest in the northbound lane of the highway, while the large piece of excavating equipment was dislodged from the trailer and thrown beyond the northbound lane into a swift-running portion of the South Platte River.
Crashes are not uncommon in that location. Most involve large trucks unable to manage downhill speeds, thus losing control where U.S. 285 bends abruptly to the right in downtown Bailey.
