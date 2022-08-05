Chaffee County 4-H members brought projects they have worked on for a year to the Chaffee County Fair July 23 in anticipation of winning champion ribbons to send their projects on to the Colorado State Fair.
These are the results of the 4-H indoor projects competitions:
Foods Division: Cake Decorating
Overall Grand Champion: Tanner Shellabarger – Buzz Lightyear Cake.
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Harper Veltri – Aspen Trees Cake.
Unit 1:
Kamryn Everett – Jungle Cake, Blue, Champion.
Chanel Priest – Animals Cake, Blue, Reserve Champion.
Unit 2:
Harper Veltri – Aspen Trees Cake, Blue, Champion.
Unit 4:
Tanner Shellabarger – Buzz Lightyear Cake, Blue, Champion.
Shooting Sports Division
Overall Grand Champion: Evelyn Hachmann – Archery in Literature .
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Gavin Erchul – Shotgun.
Junior Display Boards:
Easton Hachmann – Blue, Champion, .22 Rifle.
Samuel Astor – Blue, Champion, Archery.
Intermediate Display Boards:
Levi Windle – Blue, Champion, .22 Rifle.
Kaitlyn Jones – Blue, Champion, .22 Pistol.
Garrett Homer – Blue, Champion, Muzzleloader.
Gavin Erchul – Blue, Champion, Shotgun.
Dean Baker – Red, Shotgun.
Maddox Tolsma – Blue, .22 Rifle.
Senior Display Boards:
Evelyn Hachmann – Blue, Champion, Archery.
Tucker Tweddell – Blue, Reserve Champion, Shotgun.
Tristan Jones – Blue, Champion, Muzzleloader.
Clara Streeter – Blue, Archery.
Senior Stand-Alone Exhibits:
Raymond Harvey – Blue, Champion, Shotgun.
Mechanical Sciences & Natural Resources Division
Overall Grand Champion: Kaitlyn Jones – Elevated Dog Bowls.
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Lucas Lin – Wooden Electric Board.
Robotics:
Ian Helland – Bionic Leaning Network (FESTO), Blue, Champion.
Lucas Lin – Junk Drawer Robotic: Robotics in Motion, Blue, Champion.
Ryder Moore – Platform Robotics, Blue, Champion.
Samuel Astor – Candy Factory, Blue.
Computer:
Joseph Windle – Computer Power, Blue, Reserve Champion.
Electricity:
Lucas Lin – Wooden Electric Board, Blue, Champion .
Woodworking:
Kaitlyn Jones – Elevated Dog Bowls, Blue, Champion.
Emmett Hachmann – Cornhole, Blue, Champion.
Dean Baker – Coyote Lamp, Blue, Champion
Sport fishing:
Ethan Schwarz – How to Tie a Fly for Fly Fishing, Blue, Champion.
Beekeeping:
Ian Helland – Colony Collapse Disorder, Blue, Champion.
Global Division
Overall Grand Champion: Aberlyn Leon – Stamp and Coin Collage.
Pen to Paper Arts Division
Overall Grand Champion: Kamryn Everett – Chameleon Drawing.
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Kamryn Everett – Beta Fish.
Visual Arts Portfolio Pathways:
Kamryn Everett – Beta Fish, Blue, Champion.
Zachary Leon – Apple Wooden Pencil, Blue, Reserve Champion .
Emmett Hachmann – Crab Sketchbook, Red.
Visual Arts Sketchbook Crossroads:
Kamryn Everett – Chameleon Drawing, Blue, Champion.
Expressive & Crafts Arts/Self Determined:
Avalynn Homer – Mica Flower, Blue, Champion.
Photography Arts Division
Overall Grand Champion: Lauren Veltri – Mountains Photo.
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Jamie Nall – Ocean Photo.
Photography Unit 1:
Lauren Veltri – Mountains Photo, Blue, Champion.
Photography Unit 2:
Jamie Nall – Ocean Photo, Blue, Champion.
Fiber & Decorative Arts Division
Overall Grand Champion: Chase Shellabarger – Deer and Mountain Lion Landscape Picture Leather Carving.
Overall Reserve Grand Champion: Evelyn Hachmann – Embroidered Overalls and Sweatshirt.
Artistic Clothing: Upcycle Your Style:
Evelyn Hachmann – Embroidered Overalls and Sweatshirt, Blue, Champion.
Leathercraft:
Chase Shellabarger – Deer and Mountain Lion Landscape, Blue, Champion.
Metalworking:
Aspen Stearns – Rabbit Shooting Target, Blue, Champion.
Cloverbuds
Lucie Erchul – Sugar Cookies.
For additional information on projects available through 4-H, how to enroll and more, call the Chaffee County Extension Office at 719-539-6447.
