The Salida City Council will discuss an update to the city’s financial management plan during their work session at 6 p.m. Monday.
Bruce Kimmel, licensed municipal advisor with Ehler’s, will present the city’s financial management plan. The plan was developed to consider future capital needs and review existing financial resources.
Mike Harvey, with Recreation Engineering and Planning in Boulder, will present a review of the city’s whitewater park maintenance and improvement report.
Council will also hear an update from Colorado Mountain College.
During the regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, council will have the final reading and public hearing on ordinance 2021-14.
The ordinance is designed to “improve procedures related to the issuance and collection of fines and penalties for civil parking and traffic violations.”
They will streamline this process by updating procedures concerning default judgement for parking and traffic violations. The ordinance will also clarify when officers can issue penalty assessments in lieu of traffic violations.
In new business council will vote on a resolution to approve a subdivision plat for the West End major subdivision.
Council will hear the first reading, and set a public hearing, on an ordinance amending the Salida municipal code in regards to short term rentals.
In the consent agenda, the council will vote on:
• Mountain Heritage Park independent contract services agreements.
• A financial policy statement.
• Memorandum of understanding with the Salida school district.
To attend the work session, register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
A confirmation email will be sent with information about joining the meeting.
To register for the regular meeting, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
You will receive an email on how to log into the webinar.
To watch either meeting live go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.