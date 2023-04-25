A CBS Channel 4 Denver report regarding a detour many people in Eagle County use when Glenwood Canyon is closed may have caused some confusion Monday.
The detour, called Cottonwood Pass, runs from Gypsum to Colo. 82 between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale in the Roaring Fork Valley.
The Channel 4 report erroneously used a map of the Cottonwood Pass road of Gunnison CR 209 and Chaffee County CR 306 which straddles the Continental Divide above Buena Vista.
The local route is not being used as a detour for Glenwood Canyon.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker noticed the error and informed the Denver news affiliate, which has since removed the map from its online report.
