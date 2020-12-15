Equity markets finished lower Monday as hopes for progress on a fiscal aid deal in Washington were countered by growing concerns over rising social lockdown measures.
Small-cap stocks along with the consumer discretionary sector were among the leaders.
The technology sector also got a lift while industrials, financials and energy under performed
Crude oil futures rose $.46 to $47.03 a barrel. Gold futures declined $13.60 to $1,830.00.
