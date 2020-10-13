Dear Editor:
At a time when funding education, special districts and local cities/counties is under tremendous pressure, Colorado’s Gallagher Amendment has to go.
Amendment B gives Coloradans a chance to remove Gallagher’s lopsided, one-size-fits all approach to property taxes that unfairly forces our local small businesses to shoulder an increasingly unfair share of property taxes.
These are our coffee shops, restaurants, bakeries, day cares, auto repair shops and family farms.
They’re the places where we can come together with our friends and neighbors. They provide the jobs that drive our local economy.
These community cornerstones, where we celebrate, commiserate and deepen friendships, have been tested like never before in 2020.
The Gallagher Amendment doesn’t care.
It’s a flawed formula that doesn’t address the imbalance of residential and commercial property values while continuing to provide deep tax breaks to second (and third) homeowners from out-of-state at the expense of local small businesses struggling through unprecedented times.
Amendment B not only removes this broken approach, but freezes property tax rates.
Colorado homeowners currently enjoy the third lowest residential property tax rate in the country.
Amendment B freezes that rate in place.
Homeowners will also still have the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR) in place to ensure their property tax rates can only be increased by a vote of the people.
Amendment B’s ability to solve a worsening problem for Colorado’s economy without raising taxes is why it has received strong bi-partisan support.
It makes sense.
Let’s do right by our local businesses, keep our taxes low and fix an approach that no longer works for our community by voting ‘Yes’ on Amendment B.
David Armstrong
Salida
