by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Chaffee County 4-H Livestock Auction will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds, despite not having an official fair this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the auction will only be open to buyers, the 4-H participants and their families.
There will be an online option, where the auction can be watched, and buyers can participate in bidding, at DVAuction.com.
For those interested in bidding but cannot use the online option, you are encouraged to call one of the organizers before the auction begins and let them know what animal you want to bid on, and they will contact you when that animal is up for auction.
