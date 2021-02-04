City council approved an ordinance regarding property maintenance issues that will expand Salida’s legal options, when necessary, on a first reading at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Ordinance 2021-01 passed 6-0 on the first reading. A second reading and public hearing will take place Feb. 16.
The ordinance seeks to streamline the appeal process, as it relates to violations of the international building-related technical codes, expanding the city’s viable legal options.
The ordinance also amends an error in the property maintenance code section, to now designate the city’s building code official as the Chaffee County Building Department, rather than the city’s chief of police.
This resolves a contradiction and inconsistency between the Salida Municipal Code and the city’s existing Intergovernmental Agreement with the Chaffee County Building Department.
While the motion passed unanimously on the first reading, council members Harald Kasper and Mike Pollock both questioned some of the amended changes.
Kasper, who’s also on a sustainability committee, said he thinks the city should adopt the 2018 energy code instead of the 2006 International Energy Conservation Code in the ordinance.
City attorney Nina Williams, however, pointed out that because of the Intergovernmental Agreement with Chaffee County, they have to have the same codes and said the agreement would have to change first.
Mayor P.T. Wood said an option for the council is to send a formal letter to the county asking it to adopt the most recent energy codes.
Additionally, amendments to chapter 18, or any adoption or amendment of standard codes by reference, require special notice provisions under state statute. Therefore, while the city is considering amending this chapter, it’s also updating other provisions.
This includes increasing maximum fines to $2,650, from the previous $1,000, thereby making it consistent with all other Municipal Code violations, and current state statute.
It also includes “de-criminalizing” the rest of the applicable provisions in the city’s code, by removing imprisonment as a penalty for violation.
Finally, early last year, the Historic Preservation Commission recommended, and council subsequently directed, that the city “double” the building permit application fee as a fine, should someone begin work on their property without a permit.
Council member Mike Pollock said he didn’t like raising the fines to $2,650.
“I don’t like penalties in a civil liberties sense,” Pollock said. “That’s the only problem I have with this.”
Police chief Russ Johnson, however, said they only pursue the maximum fine in “extreme cases” after repeated warnings and chances to comply, and that a judge decides the penalty.
“It’s a maximum and it’s very, very rare,” Williams said.
The $2,650 max fine also aligns with the rest of the city’s maximum fines for Municipal Code violations.
“I think we need more teeth in the code,” council member Dan Shore said in support of the increase, noting that there have been a few “egregious” cases in the city.
The consent agenda also passed 6-0. It included a final settlement for the 2020 Centennial Park and Holman Avenue Improvement Project, providing $46,843.30 that was held in retainage to Avalanche Excavating. The total project budget was $487,090.98. All work was completed within budget and was accepted by Public Works and the Park and Recreation Department, with the exception of the sidewalk through Centennial Park.
The consent agenda also included awarding Y&K Excavating, the low bidder, the 2021 Street Reconstruction Project. Y&K’s base bid was $1,278,151.25. Including water construction, sewer construction and soft costs, the total project budget is $1,367,621.84.
The street project will consist of four improvements taking place at Crestone Avenue and Third Street, Poncha Boulevard and Third Street, B Street between First Street and Park Avenue and, finally, rehabilitating part of I Street.
Public Works director David Lady said the goal of the project is to “address safety concerns” and “reduce intersection conflicts.” He also said the goal is to have the work completed by Memorial Day, before the peak of summer.
Council also extended the state of local emergency due to the pandemic once again at the meeting.
“It seems appropriate on Groundhog’s Day to do something we’ve done 11 times already,” city administrator Drew Nelson said.
