Commissioners will revisit the question of the Nathrop roads and right-of-ways during Chaffee County’s regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Commissioners will consider a temporary 180 suspension of the acceptance and scheduling of any land use application for vacation right-of-ways in Nathrop, along with voting on the final resolutions for the Habitat for Humanity and Joplin Properties road and alleyway right-of-way vacations.
In other business, commissioners will continue public hearings from Feb. 16 and March 9, regarding recommendations from the planning commission, concerning the land use code text amendment.
The request comes from Sterling Stoudenmire of Pure Greens, to reduce the setbacks from the property line of a marijuana optional premises cultivation center adjacent to residential uses.
They will also consider a request for renewal of medical marijuana option premise cultivation license for PG Grow II at 7800 CR 152.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Finalization of the 30-day flow recommendation for the recreational in-channel diversion.
• An intergovernmental agreement between the county and the Colorado Department of Transportation for deer fence/guard maintenance along U.S. 285.
• Open bids for seven county vehicles for sale.
• Discuss bringing enforcement actions for violating the land use code regarding short term rentals against 8515 Cherokee Place, Salida.
• Open proposals for grazing on property at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
• Review and approve the 2021 Chaffee County operation plan, pursuant to the Colorado State Wildfire Management operation plan.
• Adoption of a proclamation honoring National County Government Month.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, meetings are being convened virtually until further notice.
To participate in the meeting, connect via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID # 109 079 543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.