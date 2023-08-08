The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees is taking steps to develop the lot, approximately 30 acres off CR 120, that the town purchased in January to develop for recreational use, Town Administrator Brian Berger said.
The first step is to find a consultant to assist in the development.
“We want a robust public engagement process,” Berger said. “We would like to get a professional consultant for the public engagement.”
The town put together a request for proposal, stating, “The Town of Poncha Springs is seeking interested persons or firms to perform the public engagement, planning and preliminary layout process for future improvements of municipally owned land in Poncha Springs.”
Some ways trustees hope to engage with the public are through an online survey, town hall meetings to discuss the development face-to-face with the public, along with public forums, workshops and focus group interviews.
KLJ Engineering, who is currently working with the town to create a design for the U.S. 50 corridor that runs through town, submitted a bid of $130,000 for the consultant job, which trustees considered at their meeting last month. They voted unanimously to table the proposal at this time while they consider their options, but Burger said they have not taken the KLJ bid off the table yet.
During the same meeting last month representatives from Ice Rink for Chaffee County presented a proposal to put in an outdoor ice rink on the proposed recreational property. Trustees indicated it could be something they would be interested in using the property for and agreed to move forward with developing a contract for the project.
Berger said the property has “a lot of potential” for future projects, and the board of trustees wants to find out what the community is interested in before beginning any development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.