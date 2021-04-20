Circus to offer various lessons

Cynthia Johnson, a former competitive gymnast and current gymnastics coach at Durango Gymnastics Academy, will be available May 31 to June 5 and July 26 – 31 for private and semi private lessons in aerial silks, trapeze, lyra, hand-balancing, tumbling and contortion, Salida Circus announced recently.
No experience is necessary and children and adults of all ages and levels are welcome. Pricing is flexible.
Johnson has more than 15 years of gymnastics coaching experience and also coaches and performs with The Durango Circus and Secret Circus Society.
She is safety and technique certified by USA Gymnastics and is professionally trained in circus.
Originally from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Johnson said, “There were no classes there when I was growing up.
I didn’t even know what silks were until I moved to Durango. I fell in love with gymnastics and circus and was hired by Durango circus three or four years ago. Gymnastics translates easily into circus.”
She is currently raising money to help offer more affordable classes for kids in Durango and is excited about coming to Salida in the spring and summer to work with circus kids here.
Call 719-239-4500 to arrange for lessons.
