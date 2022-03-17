Salida Middle School grade-level bands and seventh- and eighth-grade choir performed for packed houses Tuesday at Salida High School auditorium.
The fifth- and sixth-grade bands performed an early show at 5:30 p.m. featuring pieces they have worked on this year, ending with the sixth-grade performance of “Ode to Joy” by Ludwig van Beethoven.
The seventh- and eighth-grade bands and combined choir performed a 7 p.m. show.
The seventh-grade band performed “Calypso Morning,” by Bruce Pearson, “Colonel Bogey” by Kenneth Alford and “Spring” from “The Seasons” by Antonio Vivaldi.
Eighth-grade band members performed “Reverie” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, “Mussette” by Johann Sebastian Bach and “Afterburn” by Randall D. Standridge.
Violinist Bross Phillips performed a solo piece, “Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, Prélude,” by Bach.
The combined seventh- and eighth-grade choir performed “Dance Upon the Moon” by Michael Jothen, “Just Believe” by Pink Zebra and finished with a 1950s rock-and-roll medley, “Shake, Rattle, Rock” by Roger Emerson, complete with costumes of poodle skirts and leather jackets.
SMS bands and choir were all under the direction of music teacher Katie Oglesby.
