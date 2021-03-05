NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
BACKGROUND: By now, millions of people in the USA have had COVID-19. Colorado reports about 425,000 cases and Chaffee County just over 1,000.
QUESTION: What is life like after having had COVID-19?
ANSWER: About 85 to 90 percent of people recover from their illness in about two weeks.
The vast majority of people are never hospitalized. The remaining develop ongoing symptoms and are referred to as: long haulers, long COVID or post COVID-19 syndrome. Whether one develops ongoing symptoms appears to be independent of the severity of the initial illness.
It also does not seem to be related to age, sex or other pre-existing medical conditions.
QUESTION: What are the long COVID-19 symptoms and what are the treatments?
ANSWER: The main symptoms people develop are fatigue, headache, loss of smell and taste, shortness of breath, ‘brain fog’ and feelings of depression and anxiety. Each symptom is treated individually.
QUESTION: How long does long COVID-19 last?
ANSWER: Some people have symptoms that last a month or two after their initial diagnosis of COVID-19 and some have either intermittent or persistent symptoms that have, to date, lasted eleven months.
QUESTION: Can I transmit COVID-19 if I have long COVID?
ANSWER: In all likelihood, you do not have enough virus circulating to be transmissible.
However, you still need to follow the mitigation measures of masking, hand washing and social distancing.
QUESTION: Is a vaccine recommended if I had COVID-19, don’t I have immunity?
ANSWER: Yes, a vaccine is highly recommended by both the CDC and other infectious disease society experts.
The immunity a person develops after a case of COVID-19 is not as strong or as durable as the immunity one develops after vaccination.
The CDC and other infectious disease experts are currently reviewing whether one should get a two dose series or a single dose.
QUESTION: Can I get a variant instead of the one that has been originally circulating?
ANSWER: Yes, reinfection by a variant is theoretically possible, though the current number of re-infections in otherwise healthy non-immunocompromised people is miniscule world wide.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below.
Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
Buena Vista resources for vaccines: Buena Vista Drug and Valley-Wide Health.
QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-19 related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
Dr. Lydia Segal is trying to be a retired board-certified family practice doctor who also has a Masters in Public Health.(In a former life she was a general assignment reporter for a newspaper in Arizona. ) Currently she also co-teaches at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with the pelvic physical therapists classes on men’s and women’s health.
