The Health Insurance Affordability Enterprise Board, housed within the Colorado Division of Insurance, recently approved increased subsidies for people who purchase individual health insurance (meaning not from an employer) in 2022.
These subsidies will decrease deductibles, co-pays and coinsurance by increasing the value of the plan for certain low income Coloradans.
According to the actuarial estimates presented to the board, these increased subsidies are expected to help more than 14,000 Coloradans enroll in health insurance and help more than 50,000 new and existing enrollees in total.
The Health Insurance Affordabvility Enterprise Board was created by a 2020 Colorado law to help address the affordability of individual health insurance in the state as well as increase enrollment for the benefit of all Coloradans.
For 2022, the board approved increased subsidies for people in individual plans with household incomes in the 150-200 percent range of the federal poverty level, meaning 1.5 to 2 times the federal poverty level.
In dollar figures, that means for a household of one, an annual income between $19,320 and $25,760, or for a family of four, between $39,750 and $53,000.
These subsidies will be in the form of cost sharing reductions which help to lower the amount paid when receiving care, reducing out-of-pocket costs such as co-pays, deductibles and coinsurance and even the out-of-pocket maximums for plans.
“The board was focused not only on helping as many people as possible, but in removing the barriers that prevent people from actually using the health insurance they purchase,” said Board Chair Stephanie Einfeld. “Enhancing (cost sharing reductions) for 2022 will do just that, getting more people covered and providing real help with out-of-pocket costs for new and existing enrollees.”
This decision will also help Colorado health insurers by bringing more Coloradans into insurance coverage and reducing the number of uninsured. According to a press release from Colorado’s Department of Regulatory Agencies, “This will ultimately lower costs for everyone in the individual market and help bring stability to the entire health care market by decreasing the uninsured rate.”
To receive these cost sharing reductions, eligible Coloradans will not need to do anything more than enroll through Connect for Health Colorado for 2022 coverage and choosing a silver-level plan.
Health insurance companies will automatically build the reductions into their plans to lower enrollees’ co-payments, coinsurance and deductibles.
