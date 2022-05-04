Dean Edwards held onto his seat on the Salida Hospital District Board of Directors with 335 votes in the hospital district election Tuesday.
Newly elected to the board are Lydia Segal, with 339 votes and Bill Alderton with 243 votes.
Rick Carroll earned a total of 128 votes.
The preliminary results were reported by election judge Juanita Ward.
The election results will become official May 11.
