Labor Day DUI enforcement began Friday and will last through Sept. 8, Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced.
Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement officers will team with CDOT to increase law enforcement patrol through those dates, protecting travelers from dangerous, impaired drivers.
Fatal crashes due to DUI on Colorado roads between January and July rose from 28 percent of fatalities in 2019 to 30 percent in 2020. This increase is more of a concern, considering there were fewer vehicles on the roads due to the pandemic.
“Summer holidays are a time to relax with friends and family. Unfortunately, they’re also a time when we see an increase in impaired driving crashes,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of CSP. “Save yourself the trouble of a DUI and plan for a way home that doesn’t involve getting behind the wheel while impaired by drugs or alcohol.”
The 2020 Labor Day enforcement period will have increased patrols across 81 law enforcement agencies.
Last year, 99 agencies participated, resulting in 899 DUI arrests, with Denver and Colorado Springs police departments reporting the highest count of impaired driving arrests.
Law enforcement encourages Coloradans to make a smart and safe decision to have a sober ride home, if traveling over the holiday weekend.
