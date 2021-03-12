Be prepared is the warning Kathleen Torgerson with the National Weather Service office in Pueblo had regarding the storm blowing through Colorado this weekend.
She said they are still working on the final forecast, and the storm is on a more northerly track at the moment, but Chaffee County could still see 1-4 inches in the south, with 3-6 inches in the north, and up to a foot up in the mountains.
Torgerson said up-slope eastern winds, blowing up through Big Horn Sheep Canyon, could cause those numbers to go up.
Late Friday night and early Saturday should see the start of the storm, with snowfall throughout Saturday and into Saturday night. The storm should start to taper off by Sunday.
Chaffee will be on the southern edge of the storm, and Torgerson said accumulation could be higher if the storm swings south.
The majority of the storm will dump further north, to the west of Denver, with the area around Boulder possibly seeing up to three feet of snow, while Denver could see anywhere from 10 to 20 inches.
The northern edge of the storm will hit northern Colorado and southern Wyoming.
For updated weather forecasts, log on to https://forecast.weather.gov/ and search for Salida.
Colorado Department of Transportation warned Thursday that forecast models show the potential for heavy snowfall Friday night through Sunday along Interstate 25, the eastern plains and Interstate 70 mountain corridor up to the Continental Divide.
Travelers should plan to get to their destination Friday and be prepared to stay through Monday, CDOT warned. Passenger cars will need adequate tires. Commercial transport will need chains. Road closures are likely.
There will be no parking available to commercial transports between Denver and Grand Junction.
