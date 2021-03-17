Commissioners voted 2-1, with Keith Baker dissenting, on a modified version of a road and alley vacation of right of way request by Joplin Properties during the regular Chaffee County meeting Tuesday.
Christie Barton, county planner, said Joplin owned block 16 within the Nathrop Township, a series of lots between C Street to the north, B Street to the south, Fifth Street to the west and Fourth Street to the east, with an alley running between the lots parallel to Fourth and Fifth streets.
The request was to vacate half of B and C streets, which are not in use, and Fourth Street, which is not in use and runs between the property and railroad land, and the alleyway.
Commissioners Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella agreed to vacate the alley and Fourth Street, but not B and C streets, as it would create a pair of half-streets.
Derrick Eggleston with Joplin said it was his understanding that the roads had been vacated, and the county just needed to approve.
Jon Roorda, county planning manager, said there was a court order from 1974 to that regard, but did not know the full extent of the order.
County attorney Jennifer Davis said she didn’t believe the court had the authority and would research it.
Commissioners also discussed a possible pause on vacation requests until the issued was cleared up, and bringing in some outside help.
In other business, they continued their 1041 permit hearing for Nestlé North American Waters.
Davis reported the economic impact report was on schedule.
Commissioner Felt asked about the permit being transferred, and Davis said at this time it was her understanding that Nestlé would be restructuring, and it would not be a transfer.
While the commissioners did not take public comment, there were several comments in the Zoom chat function that it was a transfer and should be denied as such.
The Nestlé hearing is continued to the April 20 meeting at 1 p.m.
