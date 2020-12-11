Dear Editor:
Mr. Ron Hanks,
I’m disappointed in your behavior as described in the Dec. 8 Mountain Mail.
You played a victim card by using Democrats as an excuse for your bad behavior.
You also pulled the veteran card and hid behind the American flag.
I’m a veteran too. You should know that as a veteran, especially an officer, the only excuse is that there is no excuse.
I’m holding you to that standard because you used it. Your behavior disrespected the processes and procedures our flag symbolizes and consequently you disrespected.
I hope you understand what type of bird your behavior makes you.
There’s nothing political about wearing a mask. Making mask wearing a political agenda is beyond asinine.
I expect you to rewrite your statement in a manner that demonstrates personal responsibility and integrity for yourself, your constituents, and the democratic process you were elected to enact and took an oath to defend.
As far as your hard-of-hearing issues, the Veterans Administration has an amazing audiology department.
They will issue you top-of-the line hearing aids that come with bluetooth microphones for free.
They even cancel tinnitus. There is no excuse to be a veteran with hearing loss and not take advantage of what the VA has to offer.
I think an elected official such as yourself needs to be able to hear what you’re voting on.
Mike Harris
Salida
