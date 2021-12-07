Salida City Council will hear first reading and set a public hearing on an ordinance approving the transfer of property between the city and Barry and Jodie Snyder during its online meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The Snyder property extends south from U.S. 50 into the city-owned Vandaveer Ranch property. Community Development Director Bill Almquist said in a memo to the council that “staff recognizes that there is an opportunity to enhance the potential developability and connectivity of the northeastern portion of the site via a land swap with (the Snyders).”
Almquist said the Snyder property “could be used for a variety of purposes down the road, potentially including access and parking for a trail along the southern edge of the South Ark River” and “a likely entrance area for future development of city property.”
The exchange would be an approximately 0.9-acre portion of the Snyders’ property for an equally sized slice of city-owned land immediately to their west, just north of the South Arkansas River, Almquist said.
Council will also hear first reading and set a public hearing on an ordinance reappointing and setting compensation for Cheryl Hardy-Moore as the city municipal court judge for a two-year term, starting Jan. 1.
The council will vote on and set a public hearing for a resolution finding the 141 Annex annexation petition to meet state statutes.
In the consent agenda, council will vote on leasing the FIBArk boathouse building for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation to use for a monthly total of $1,342, a master use agreement with the county for use of the SteamPlant and Rotary Scout Hut and awarding $175,000 for restoration of the caboose at the end of F Street.
Council members will give their reports and hear reports from staff.
To join the meeting online, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
To watch the meeting live, go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.