Historian writes FIBArk book

“The Story of FIBArk,” by FIBArk historian Donna Rhoads, will begin circulating in mid-June and promises to provide fans a history of the whitewater event.
Rhoads said she began compiling the history of FIBArk in 1999 when U.S. Sen. Wayne Allard picked FIBArk as his favorite state event and the board was asked to make a documentary.
A board member at the time, she said she stepped up to the plate and began working as the FIBArk historian.
Rhoads grew up in Evanston, Illinois, then went to college at the University of Colorado in Boulder, where she studied environmental biology and later went to school in California to become a veterinarian technician.
While attending college, her parents built a house in Salida, which is how she came to live here.
In 1990 Rhoads got a job at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, where she continues to work today.
Rhoads became involved in FIBArk when she was a pool supervisor during the ’90s.
Guys would come to the pool to practice kayaking and rolls, and Tom Karnuta, who was a boating instructor, asked if she wanted to be on the FIBArk board.
Early in her involvement with FIBArk, Rhoads began accumulating FIBArk records and memorabilia, and in 1995 she became assistant race director, in ’96 race director and in ’97 FIBArk commodore.
When Allard selected FIBArk as his favorite state event, the FIBArk board was asked to make a documentary of the festival, which was when Rhoads took the role of FIBArk historian.
In 2000 the board took the documentary to Washington as a presentation, and it is in the Library of Congress to this day – but Rhoads didn’t stop there. “I wanted to do it to keep a permanent record of FIBArk, because there isn’t one,” she said.
The finished book is 135 pages, the first part being history, the second part past records.
Originally, Rhoads had the book organized by areas of interest, such as the river, the contestants, the races and racers, but her friend Susan Jesuroga, a Salida Museum board member, said, “Why don’t you just put it into decades – that could flow better,” Rhoads said. “Just that tip started this whole thing.”
Ryan O’Brian did the layout and graphics and Mark Wiard also assisted publication by sorting, scanning, organizing and gathering other necessary players.
In her research, Rhoads relied heavily on old programs and newspapers. “The hardest part was knowing when to stop,” she said. “Every time I would turn and a new story would pop up that was tremendous.”
The most enjoyable part for her now, she said, is seeing the book done. “I was shaking when I opened the book.”
“I’m hoping people use it almost like a yearbook,” she said. “It brings back a lot of fun times.”
