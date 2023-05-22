Historian writes FIBArk book

FIBArk historian Donna Rhoads will present her book “The Story of FIBArk” at this year’s FIBArk Whitewater Festival. Her objective when writing the book, she said, was to keep a permanent record of the festival’s history.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

“The Story of FIBArk,” by FIBArk historian Donna Rhoads, will begin circulating in mid-June and promises to provide fans a history of the whitewater event. 

Rhoads said she began compiling the history of FIBArk in 1999 when U.S. Sen. Wayne Allard picked FIBArk as his favorite state event and the board was asked to make a documentary. 

