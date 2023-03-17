Nahomenuk receives Fred Rasmussen Award

Joanne McGrew, sister of John Nahomenuk, receives the Fred Rasmussen Citizen Task Force Exceptional Achievement Award from Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizen Task Force in her brother’s honor. Nahomenuk died March 6 following an illness. From left front are Mike Sugaski, Jennifer Crawford, McGrew, Kathryn Wadsworth, Bob Hamel, Larry Payne and Logan Myers. Back: Tom Waters, John Kreski, Braden Baker and Glenn Cottone.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

John “Nomi” Nahomenuk was posthumously awarded the 2023 Fred Rasmussen Citizen Task Force Exceptional Achievement Award by the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizen Task Force at a ceremony Wednesday.

Established in 2020, the award is given to individual task force members or constituents who exhibit a high level of commitment and support to the management of AHRA.

