Nahomenuk receives Fred Rasmussen Award

John “Nomi” Nahomenuk was posthumously awarded the 2023 Fred Rasmussen Citizen Task Force Exceptional Achievement Award by the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizen Task Force at a ceremony Wednesday.
Established in 2020, the award is given to individual task force members or constituents who exhibit a high level of commitment and support to the management of AHRA.
Nahomenuk’s sister Joanne McGrew received the award for her brother, who died March 6 following a prolonged illness.
She said he was excited to receive the award and had hoped to attend the award ceremony and see old friends.
“This was his life and where he loved to be,” she said.
Presenter Tom Waters, AHRA park manager, said, “Nomi loved this area and he really cared about the Upper Arkansas Valley and the community.”
Nahomenuk began working, first seasonally, then full time, for the Bureau of Land Management in 1984.
From 1984 to 2017, he worked as a river ranger on the Colorado Delores and Arkansas rivers.
He became the permanent outdoor recreation planner for the Royal Gorge Resource Area in 1990.
In 2015 he became the BLM river manager for AHRA.
His duties included issuing special recreation permits for big game outfitters, special events, auto hill climbs, motorcycle races and white water boating.
He participated in development of motorized and nonmotorized trails, campgrounds, day-use areas, restrooms and climbing routes.
Nahomenuk was lead specialist in development of the Royal Gorge Resource Area resource management plan and provided input for many resource programs, including recreation, visual resources, Wild and Scenic rivers and areas of critical environmental concern.
He facilitated both favorable and controversial public meetings including the Fourmile travel manage plan, the Big Bend motocross track and the proposed Christo “Over the River” project.
Nahomenuk was instrumental in creation of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association in 1996 and served as a liaison to the board representing the BLM.
He helped develop the bylaws of the organization and developed brochures, interpretive signs and educational programs for the group.
As a member of the Chaffee County Heritage Board, he again represented the BLM.
The board prepared successful National Register of Historic Places applications for Stone Bridge and the Comanche Drive-in Movie Theater.
It was also responsible for development of the Chaffee County Historic Building and Lands inventory and management of the Collegiate Peaks Scenic Byway.
Nahomenuk was nominated by AHRA Citizen Task Force member Logan Myers.
Myers said Nahomenuk was a mentor to him.
“He was very encouraging of me being involved.”
Myers said Nahomenuk told him shortly before he died that he was “very proud to be awarded the Rasmussen award.”
