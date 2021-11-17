The Bureau of Land Management announced preparations for conducting pile burns in nine locations this winter.
Pile burns can occur at any time through March, depending on favorable weather and fuel moisture conditions, according to a BLM press release.
The purpose of pile burns is to remove slash left behind from timber harvests and previous fuels-thinning treatments.
imber harvests and fuels treatments remove beetle-killed timber and other woody fuels, reducing the risk of future catastrophic wildfire. They also help create various stages of plant succession, which the BLM said is critical to the health of fire-adapted ecosystems.
Visible smoke from pile burns should be expected throughout the day when burning, mostly during the warmest part of the day.
With cooler evening temperatures, smoke may linger and accumulate in low-lying areas.
Signage may be posted around areas where burning is occurring.
Areas included in the pile burns are:
• Hole in the Rock, north of Cañon City off Fremont CR 11 and east of the High Park Subdivision.
• Whiskey, 6.5 miles southwest of Cripple Creek, south of Fremont CR 11 and west of the High Park Subdivision.
• Likely Gulch, located south of Texas Creek off of Colo. 69 and Road Gulch.
• Tyndall, 3 miles north of Rosita, 7.5 miles east of Westcliffe and south of Colo. 96, near Mount Tyndall.
• Pinyon Mountain, directly south of Acres of Ireland subdivision, 0.75 mile south of U.S. 50 and 1.5 miles south of Howard.
• Kerr Gulch, 1.5 miles west of U.S. 50, 3 miles northwest of Coaldale.
• Thompson Mountain, 13 miles northwest of Cañon City, 2 miles east of Colo. 9 and in the Deer Haven area near Thompson Mountain.
• Waugh Mountain, 25 miles northwest of Cañon City, 19 miles northeast of Salida and 2 miles south of Fremont CR 2.
• Stone Cabin, 14 miles northwest of Buena Vista, 16 miles south of Leadville and immediately east of Clear Creek Reservoir.
According to the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, prescribed fire smoke may affect health.
For more information see www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.