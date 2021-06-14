Helen Betancourt, 44, Salida was cited with failure to grant right of way when turning left after she struck James Powell, 48, Howard about 4:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 50 and G Street, Sergeant Lance Cliff of the Salida Police Department said.
Cliff said Powell was in the right hand lane heading west on U.S. 50 when Betancourt began to pull out of G Street. Powell said he saw her, and moved into the left lane, but both vehicles collided head on.
Betancourt spun 90 degrees and came to rest in the left hand lane of U.S. 50. Powell went across both eastbound lanes and came to rest of the eastbound shoulder.
Cliff said Betancourt thought she might be injured, but was checked out and cleared by Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services.
