Whether executing a “Daring Escape” or trying to “Roll With It”, Salida’s Destination Imagination teams proved themselves champions in regional and state competition this year.
Both the Salida Montessori Charter School’s elementary team and the Salida Middle School team brought home first-place medals from regional competition March 19 in Pueblo.
While the elementary team chose not to compete at the state level, the middle school team traveled to Denver April 2 and came home with another first-place finish.
Both teams chose technical challenges.
The elementary team’s problem, “Daring Escape,” challenged them to build two devices that used technical methods to overcome hazards.
The team had to create and present a story about a daring escape from a hazardous situation.
In this case, the team decided to base their story on a tropical island where they needed to escape from a volcano by following the animals.
The animals, an electric “zombie” turtle and a rubber band butterfly, had to negotiate obstacles including a log tunnel and uneven terrain.
All of the props, costumes and elements were created by team members.
Team members included Truman Juba, 9, Isaac Lundberg, 9, Neve Zippin, 8, Dutch Buckley, 9, and Tayo Derwingson, 9. Team manager was Katie Meadows.
Team members agreed that the most challenging part of their experience was the pressure of performing in front of an audience.
The SMS team, Octo-Pi or Whatever, chose the engineering challenge “Roll With It,” which required them to design and build a structure that could roll down a ramp and collide with the structure tester, then be tested by adding weight.
The team built 10 versions of their structure, beginning with a balsa wood structure. The balsa was abandoned as being too light, and the team worked then with pine.
A 7½-by-9-by-9-inch box frame with internal trusses was finally decided on as their final structure.
It was fitted with wheels that detached after rolling down a ramp, to create a steady base for the weights.
Prior to competition the structure was tested with up to 40 pounds of weight.
In regional competition the small structure held 475 pounds. At the state level a whopping 875 pounds was supported.
The team was also tasked to create a story in which a character becomes a legend.
The team’s story was that of an octopus who organized mutant lobsters that eat trash to consume the plastic in oceans.
By winning their challenge at the state level the middle school team earned the right to compete at Global Finals May 21-24 in Kansas City, Missouri. However, the team chose not to participate due to the circumstances.
Globals will have few international teams this year and less competition for winning teams.
Regardless, the team members said they enjoyed the experience, and the best part was solving problems as a team and being creative.
That creativity garnered another award for the team. The were presented with the Renaissance Award, given for demonstrating extraordinary amounts of effort and preparation or outstanding skill in engineering, design or performance.
Middle school team members included Orion Baxter, 14, Hawkin Sather, 13, Bryce Hudson, 14, Lincoln Baxter, 12, Luke Regan, 14, and Joe Anch, 14. Team managers were Becky Pryce and Izayah Baxter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.