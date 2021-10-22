Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell reported Thursday the county has received 1,411 mail ballots to date.
The total number of ballots received Thursday was 340, a press release stated.
Judges will check in ballots today that were received Thursday as well as perform signature and deconstruction activities.
The Scout Hut voting center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 and from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 30. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, Election Day.
The Buena Vista Community Center voting center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Election Day.
All other election activities will be scheduled dependent on ballot returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.