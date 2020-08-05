Chaffee County Public Health released a new public health order Wednesday replacing the previous order which expired Tuesday.
The order aligns closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Safer at Home and in the Great Outdoors order issued July 30.
That order remains essentially the same as the previous June 30, order.
Chaffee County remains in the Safer at Home and the Great Outdoors phase.
