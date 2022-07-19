Chaffee County commissioners will consider a request to support placing a Chaffee Housing Authority tax measure on the November ballot during their meeting at 9 a.m. today at 715 E. Main Street, in Buena Vista.
The measure the housing authority intends would be a 3.5 mill levy increase, to be used as sustainable local funding to address the housing issue with multijurisdictional resolution, as presented by Becky Gray, director of Chaffee Housing Authority.
The mill levy increase would affect property taxes within the boundaries of the authority, which includes the municipalities of Salida and Buena Vista and unincorporated Chaffee County.
The town of Poncha Springs would not be included in the measure because Poncha Springs town trustees have turned down membership in the multijurisdictional housing authority twice since its creation.
Commissioners will also consider possible formal action and direction of staff to notify the county clerk by the July 29 deadline of the county’s intent to participate in the 2022 election with potential ballot measures reallocating Visitors Bureau tax and/or commissioner term limits.
In other business commissioners will:
• Consider special event liquor license applications from the South Main Arts and Parks Trust and Chaffee County Democrats.
• Ratify a Bureau of Land Management Right-of-Way for CR 397.
• Consider increasing the hourly rate for Colorado Open Records Act requests from $20 to $30 per hour.
Under the consent agenda, commissioners will consider:
• Ratifying a contract with Lotus Engineering and Sustainability for work on the county’s sustainablility plan.
• Approving a memorandum of understanding with Bureau of Land Management, Colorado State Office, for the cooperative development of the big game habitat, movement route and migration corridor resource management plan amendment.
• Approving an intergovernmental agreement with Poncha Springs, Salida and Buena Vista in relation to opioid settlement funds.
Commissioners will then adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice on legal questions and strategies involving personnel and employment matters.
