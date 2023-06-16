The Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission conducted a public hearing and discussion Monday before unanimously approving a recommendation for a new monopole communications tower for Aristata Communication near the Upper Poncha Springs Cemetery.

Carlin Walsh, CEO of Aristata, spoke with the commission about the project, explaining the company is currently using a tower owned by Chaffee County, but the county has asked Aristata to vacate the structure, requiring them to set up a new monopole. Walsh said they did not want to move the pole very far, as it would require a lot of extra work.

