The Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission conducted a public hearing and discussion Monday before unanimously approving a recommendation for a new monopole communications tower for Aristata Communication near the Upper Poncha Springs Cemetery.
Carlin Walsh, CEO of Aristata, spoke with the commission about the project, explaining the company is currently using a tower owned by Chaffee County, but the county has asked Aristata to vacate the structure, requiring them to set up a new monopole. Walsh said they did not want to move the pole very far, as it would require a lot of extra work.
“If we were to move it too far,” Walsh said, “we would have to send engineers out to readjust every customer’s dish.”
Walsh said that while they would be the first customers to use the new monopole, they may not be the only one, as they would be happy to lease space to other companies and could even handle cellular traffic.
The recommendation will now go before the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees for final approval.
Kate Davis, town trustee, led a discussion on the Prismatic Grant research project Poncha Springs will be doing with Buena Vista, Salida and Envision Chaffee County. Davis said the town had entered into a contract, along with the three other entities, on April 25 with Prismatic Consulting. Prismatic will identify local, regional and national grant opportunities, both public and private, for the group to use for projects, programs and needs. Those grants may be for the municipalities individual, or collectively.
Some of the Poncha Springs-specific priorities Davis presented included a trail along CR 127 connecting the Trail Winds/U.S. 50 area with the CR 120 trail, a grant for land planning and another for a parks and recreation master plan update.
Suggestions from the commission during discussion included a complete trail system that connects all of the municipalities in the county, a pedestrian bridge running parallel to U.S. 285 over the South Arkansas River and more pickleball courts, either at Chipeta Park, which currently has two, or elsewhere.
The commission also discussed the need for a request for proposals to begin development of the new property the town purchased on CR 120 for recreational use.
