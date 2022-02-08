Wreck on U.S. 50

A semitractor-trailer lies overturned Monday on U.S. 50 near Garfield. No one was injured in the single-vehicle crash, but the highway was closed at approximately 5 p.m. to remove the vehicle.

 Photo by Joseph Bahr

No one was injured when a semitractor-trailer crashed Monday afternoon on U.S. 50 at mile marker 203 near Garfield.

Colorado State Patrol officials said they were notified of the single-vehicle wreck at 1:01 p.m.

CSP closed the highway at about 5 p.m. to recover the truck. The highway was reopened at 542 p.m.

CSP did not identify the driver, who was cited for careless driving, or indicate what the semi was carrying.

