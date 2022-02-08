No one was injured when a semitractor-trailer crashed Monday afternoon on U.S. 50 at mile marker 203 near Garfield.
Colorado State Patrol officials said they were notified of the single-vehicle wreck at 1:01 p.m.
CSP closed the highway at about 5 p.m. to recover the truck. The highway was reopened at 542 p.m.
CSP did not identify the driver, who was cited for careless driving, or indicate what the semi was carrying.
