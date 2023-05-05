The Alliance recently honored Salidan Erin Koepplinger for her 10 years of volunteer service.
“Compassion, empathy, sincere desire to assist those in need – this is how we can describe Erin,” The Alliance stated in a press release.
Koepplinger became a crisis line volunteer in March 2013 and has committed to be a person available to help those who call for support and safety. Her calm presence and knowledge have ensured that victims of domestic and sexual violence know they are heard, believed and given options to make informed decisions, the release stated.
One client with whom Koepplinger worked said this of her, “If it was not for Erin answering the phone, I don’t think I would have made it out of a horrible situation. She let me know I did not deserve to be abused and that there are people who care and can help.”
Another person said, “Erin was the only one at the time that believed me and went above and beyond getting me to a safe place with my children.”
The Alliance stated that Koepplinger has become more than a crisis line volunteer, she has become a leader for the organization team. Through the years her volunteering expanded to raising funds to provide necessary items to survivors of domestic and sexual violence through her work with Collegiate Peaks Bank. She has emceed the Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy for six years.
She also brought on board her husband, Keeper Koepplinger, who started volunteering by supporting clients with services through his business, Chaffee Lock and Key. He also brought his musical talents to the Chocolate Lover’s and Crest Crank fundraisers several years.
The Alliance crisis line is a 24/7 crisis line, and “without Erin’s commitment there might be times a call could not be answered,” The Alliance stated.
“All volunteers are the backbone of what we do, and having Erin on the team has made it one of the best and strongest teams there is. If you see her in town, let her know you appreciate her too.”
