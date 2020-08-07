Pike’s Stockade will reopen Friday after tree fall damage closed the historic site in 2018.
The site is located near Sanford in the San Luis Valley, seventeen miles southeast of Alamosa on the Conejos River.
It is a reconstruction of a log fortress built by United States soldiers on the Zebulon Pike Expedition in January 1807.
The replica stockade was first built in 1952 and was named a National Historic Landmark in 1961.
History Colorado has administered the site for nearly a century and today it is maintained by the staff at Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center. In addition to the log fortress, the site offers educational panels, walking paths, restrooms and picnic areas.
The stockade was damaged by falling trees during a windstorm in 2018 and the site was closed until it could be made safe for visitors.
Thanks to the support of the San Luis Valley Community Foundation and the San Luis Valley Great Outdoors, History Colorado was able to make repairs to the site.
Some work remains to be done to the structure itself and guests should heed all posted signs about maintaining distance from the stockade.
Pike’s Stockade will be open daily from sunrise to sunset. In addition to the fortress, the grounds include walking trails, picnic tables and plenty of space to socially distance. It is located at 22862 CR 24 in Sanford. For questions about the site, contact the staff of Fort Garland Museum at 719-379-3512 or eric.carpio@state.co.us.
