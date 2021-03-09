Two Chaffee County structures were recently named to the State Register of Historic Places and another to the National Register of Historic Places.
Chaffee County Heritage Advisory Board And Greater Arkansas River Nature Association teamed together for a grant administered by GARNA, to apply for the designations.
New to the national register is the Maxwell Park school house, a familiar sight to locals on the west side of CR 321 (Rodeo Road) south of Buena Vista.
The 1912 one-room schoolhouse is constructed of locally made concrete blocks with decorative roof gables and a bell tower. It has been the target of vandals and the original windows and door are missing.
In use from 1912-1933, the school served students from farm and ranch families in the Maxwell Park area. Previously an existing wood frame building had been in use as the area’s school from 1889-1911.
The school originally contained slate chalkboards, a pot-bellied stove, wood desks, an Edna pump organ and pull-down maps.
The school grounds included a small barn for students’ horses and two outhouses.
The first teacher at the new rural schoolhouse was 19-year-old Wisconsin native Ermel Bunbury.
Future plans for the building include bench seating and interpretive signs to accommodate school groups under the auspices of the Buena Vista Heritage Museum.
The two structures given state status are situated in northern Chaffee County, the Riedel Ranch bunkhouse, on the Circle S Ranch off of CR 306 west of Buena Vista, and the Irving/Fletcher/Switzer farm barn at the Arrowpoint Ranch on CR 196 near Nathrop.
The bunkhouse, built in the early- to mid-1930s is an example of a “dude ranch” bunkhouse. The structure was originally two buildings that were connected with a common roof.
The property was run as a dude ranch for tourists during the summers in the 1930s and 40s by Jack W. and Harriet R. Riedel.
Dude ranches were very popular during that time with city dwellers and proved a money maker for rural areas during the Depression.
The property is now owned by the Milam Family R and R Trust.
The barn located on the Arrowhead Ranch is an example of an English style barn.
The structure was built between 1886 and 1888 on what was then the James C. Irving property.
Locally sawn wood planks may have been used in its construction.
Owner Nancy Roberts said she pursued the designation because she is on the heritage board.
“It’s important to appreciate old structures and take care of them, she said.
The status doesn’t change the function of the barn, which is still in use.
“It’s a really cool old barn,” Roberts said.
