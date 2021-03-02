Salidan Colin King started wrestling when he was in kindergarten.
After 13 years on the mat, the senior is preparing to make one more run at state. This season, however, has been a lot different because of the pandemic.
“The season always feels like it lasts forever; except this year,” King said. “In hindsight it’s gone super quick.”
The challenge and having to rely on yourself, the senior said, are part of the reason he’s continued wrestling all these years.
“It’s (one of) the only sports where it’s all on you,” King said. “It’s whoever worked harder and put in more time and effort.”
He said a lot of kids start wrestling in the youth programs. As the team’s only senior this year, however, he outlasted all of them.
“It’s probably the hardest high school sport,” King said. “You have to put tons of effort into it.”
Qualifying for the state championships last year and getting to compete in front of all the people at the Pepsi Center, he said, was one of the highlights of his wrestling career.
“Definitely going to state last year was super cool,” he said. “Hopefully I can make it again.”
Half as many wrestlers, however, will get to compete at state this year due to the pandemic and capacity limits. The state tournament will have eight-man brackets, opposed to 16, this season, meaning only two wrestlers will qualify from each region, opposed to four. The state tournament has also been moved to Pueblo’s Southwest Motors Events Center.
“Regionals will be the toughest because only the top-two (finishers) get to go to state,” he said. “At state, if you win one match you place.”
After starting the season wrestling at 132 pounds, King is back down at 126 pounds, the same weight he competed at last season.
Salida will compete today in Center and tomorrow at Lamar to conclude their regular season.
After that, King and his Spartan teammates will look to punch their tickets to the state tournament at regionals March 5-6 at James Irwin High School.
Growing up in Salida, King also took advantage of the nearby mountains for recreation. He started skiing at Monarch when he was 2 or 3 years old, he said, and got into mountain biking when he was in middle school.
He said his parents sometimes had to drag him up to the mountain when he was younger, but now he goes skiing whenever he can.
“I like (skiing) the hard stuff,” he said. “Powder days, finding little cliffs and cornices.”
It was his friends, meanwhile, that got him into mountain biking.
“In seventh grade all of my friends got mountain bikes,” he said. “I had a crappy hard tail, but I got into it and eventually bought a better bike.”
King was one of the captains this year on the Salida Racing mountain bike team this fall, and he’s also one of the captains on the wrestling team.
He said some of his favorite trails to ride his bike on include Upper Sand Dunes and The Dude Abides.
After high school, King has narrowed down his decision on where to attend college to Montana State University, Colorado State University and Northern Arizona University. He plans on studying engineering.
Before heading to college, however, King also has an adventure planned. This summer he’s planning to bikepack the Colorado Trail, spending about a month traveling 480 miles on the trail from Denver to Durango.
“I’m excited about that,” he said.
Right now, however, he’s focused on qualifying for the state wrestling championships again.
