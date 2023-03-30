The Salida Hospital District board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve increased costs of the hospital pharmacy remodel.
Some of the cost increases in the project included an increase in demo costs to $1,583, new casework and relocation costs of $29,418, an increase in labor and product costs for drywall, flooring, ceilings and painting of $49,314, a $3,662 increase due to a larger footprint of the pharmacy and an increase of $106,238 in electrical subcontractor pricing.
The project was originally budgeted for $1,402,067 on Oct. 5, 2021, and the approved costs awarded to contracts was $1,438,875.21.
Both inpatient and outpatient revenues were up, both for February and for the year overall.
Inpatient revenues were $2,258,303, compared to the budgeted amount of $2,034,292 in February, and $4,330,411 for the year 2023, compared to the budget of $4,201,447.
Outpatient revenues were $20,531,094, with a budgeted amount of $19,751,549 for February. For 2023 outpatient revenue to date, the budgeted amount was $39,040,521 and actual revenue was $41,696,059.
In his report, Bob Morasko, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO, said construction for phase 1, relocating general surgery, for the new wound center at the hospital is finished.
“The architectural documents are complete, and we received a construction quote that came in substantially higher then expected,” Morasko said in his report. He said they are working on reducing the quote and working with consulting companies and an information technology provider to provide support for the program.
Morasko reported that HRRMC took over operations of South Park Health Care in Fairplay on March 1, and the transition was “extremely smooth.”
He also said he signed a lease to rent pharmacy space with the West Custer County Health District. The space is currently being remodeled, with a price tag of $300,000 covered by West Custer, and should be completed in June. Morasko said there are currently two pharmacists interested in filling the position.
The board adjourned to executive session and returned to regular session to unanimously approve the following motions: approval of the grievance and risk report, the annual critical access hospital evaluation and the gain-sharing summary for 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.