Chef Don Potts retires

With little fanfare, local chef Don Potts has hung up his chef’s coat, and Shallots restaurant has closed its doors for good.
Saturday was the last service for the restaurant, which opened in 2012, and the last time Potts served up his menu.
Potts said the building has been sold, and he and wife, Sheree, will move from their second-story home to the house in town where his parents used to live.
He said they are retiring from the hustle and bustle of running a restaurant and want to take more time to enjoy being with their family and watching them grow.
Potts first moved to Salida in 1973 and Sheree moved here in 1974. The two met and married.
He went to culinary school in Portland, Oregon, and attended college in Grand Junction.
He first worked on the West Coast for Hyatt Regency in Seattle.
He was transferred to Tampa, Florida, but then the couple decided to return to their Colorado roots when their children were ready to start school.
“We wanted to come home,” Potts said.
Potts became the food and beverage manager at Monarch Lodge in the early 1990s.
He said the Taylor Saloon in the upstairs of the lodge was the first place in Chaffee County to have karaoke.
The first restaurant Potts helped open in the area was Ridin’ the Pine on U.S. 50.
He then helped open Purple Sage Grill near the intersection of U.S. 285 and Colo. 291.
He also worked at Benson’s Tavern and for Sysco Foods.
In 2012 the Pottses bought the building at 137 E. First St. and opened Shallots with Potts acting as head chef and Sheree running the front of house.
Other family members have been involved in the business, with son Dolan acting as bartender and baker and daughter-in-law Amy keeping the books.
Since opening Shallots Potts has been voted Salida’s Best Chef five times in the “Best of” edition of The Mountain Mail.
The news of the closing of Shallots hit Facebook Thursday night, and Potts said the page “blew up” following the announcement.
Potts said he will not miss the long 18-hour days involved in running a restaurant, but he will miss the customers and the cooking.
“It’s a bittersweet thing,” Potts said.
