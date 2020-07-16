A 68-year-old Pueblo-area man fell from a small fishing boat into the water Monday at Lake Pueblo State Park and drowned despite efforts by other boaters as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife park rangers and a wildlife officer to resuscitate him.
Witnesses told Lake Pueblo rangers the victim fell in the water around 8:30 a.m. near Pedro’s Point along the south shore near the west end of the lake.
A companion of the victim in the fishing boat flagged down a pontoon boat and someone on that craft jumped in to help get the victim out of the water. Yet another boat stopped, took the victim and raced toward the South Ramp as someone on board performed CPR, Lake Pueblo Park Manager Monique Mullis, said.
A CPW ranger and a wildlife officer met the rescue boat and they performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived and took control of the victim and the scene.
Despite all efforts, the man was declared dead at the scene and the Pueblo County Coroner’s office was called. The coroner arrived around 10 a.m. and began an investigation.
The coroner will determine a cause of death and make identification of the victim.
“We offer our condolences to the family of this man,” Mullis said. “This is the fifth person to drown this year at Lake Pueblo. We hate seeing lives lost so tragically. And it again shows the importance of wearing life jackets.”
Mullis praised the park guests who pulled the man from the water, performed CPR and raced him to shore. And she thanked her ranger and the CPW wildlife officer for their quick response and efforts to save his life.
