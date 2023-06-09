Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy dismissed one set of charges against Herbert Scott during a hearing Tuesday.

Scott was charged with sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust in an alleged incident that occurred in August 2020, while Scott was employed at The Pony Patch.

