A motion to amend notice of exemption submitted to the Surface Transportation Board by Colorado Midland Pacific Railway Monday would specifically restrict the line from transporting crude oil, coal and hazardous commodities over the Tennessee Pass line.
The Colorado Midland made the request in order to dispel “unwarranted concerns.”
“In doing so, CMPR will be authorized only to transport passengers and general commodities,” the amendment stated.
Dec. 31, Colorado Midland and Pacific Railway filed a Notice of Exemption to permit the railway to lease the 163.1 mile rail line from Sage to Parkdale, also known as the Tennessee Pass line, from line owner Union Pacific Railroad Company.
At the time of the filing, there was conjecture that the line might be used as an extension of Uintah Basin oil and gas projects in Utah although the railway maintained it their intention to primarily investigate the feasibility of a passenger rail service.
Since then several parties have filed in opposition to the Colorado Midland proposal due to “the erroneous contention that the railroad was intending to transport crude oil, coal or hazardous materials over the line.”
The amendment states, “These erroneous contentions are being made notwithstanding CMPR’s emphatic statements that CMPR has no intent, much less ability, to transport these commodities over the line due to features of the line that make it logistically impractical to do so. For example the line has more than 11 miles of three percent grade.”
