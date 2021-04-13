FIBArk is returning to Chaffee County during its usual time, mid-June, after a year of unusual circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions.
This is the 73 annual FIBArk and is the nation’s oldest whitewater festival.
Depending on the continued increasing wellness, FIBArk River Events Coordinator Ali Gober said the board anticipates the festival to run from June 17-20.
Along with the return of the event will come the return of its traditional line up of river and land races including crowd favorites the Tenderfoot Hill Climb and Hooligan Race.
“We’re looking forward to an intimate, local festival this year with time-honored boat and land races, whitewater events, music, festivities, and more,” she said.
Gober wrote that crowd sizes for music and spectating will be limited so keep up to date about registrations and reservations by logging on to www.fibark.com or on facebook.
FIBArk Whitewater Festival is a fundraiser for the Ark Valley River Riders.
Each year, FIBArk is able to provide whitewater skills-training and watersports activities for hundreds of local school children through the Ark Valley River Riders, FIBArk’s youth paddle program.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the festival of donating to become a sponsor, email fibark.colorado@gmail.com.
