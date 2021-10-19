Major indexes, coming off a winning streak, ended mixed Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagging the Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq.
News that China’s gross domestic product growth was weaker than expected, along with worsening supply-chain issues, put a damper on investor sentiment.
The U.S. 10-year yield was briefly above 1.6 percent, putting pressure on high-multiple technology names, and rising rates have facilitated a move out of growth and into value for investors before falling back down to 1.59 percent.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are trading at 1.59 percent higher by 0.01 percentage points.
The price of crude oil was flat at $81.68 per barrel, and the spot price of gold was down $3 to $1,765.60.
Asian shares were lower on the China GDP news, while European shares were also negative.
On deck to report earnings this week are Netflix, J&J, United Airlines, Tesla, Verizon and IBM.
Earnings thus far have been positive, with 80 percent of the 41 reporting companies beating estimates.
Although earnings have been strong, stock market growth has been subdued, as investors see this as “peak earnings growth” with future growth likely to be lower as base effects wear off and monetary policy grows less accommodative.
Commentary around inflation, wage growth and supply-chain disruptions will also be a key factor in the future path for equities.
Investors are worried that growing supply-chain issues are destroying demand in the long run.
Lack of availability and increased prices have possibly pushed some consumers out of the marketplace, with some arguing that demand could come back as inflationary pressures ease.
The U.S. isn’t the only one facing these issues. A lack of truck drivers in the U.K., made worse by Brexit, is hampering deliveries, and power outages in China are crimping manufacturing activity and production.
The International Monetary Fund has already said this global phenomenon will slow growth this year and next.
Analysts predict consumer demand will remain resilient and shift from goods based to service based, while easing bottlenecks will bring inflationary pressures down. The outlook is still for above-trend economic growth this year and next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.