Petrified potato looks like a heart

Katherine Granzella received an unusual Valentine early this week when she found a petrified heart-shaped potato on a shelf.
The story began two years ago on Valentine’s Day when she was fixing dinner and dumped potatoes in the sink. One looked like a heart, so she set it on the windowsill above the sink. It ended up behind a planter and she forgot about it. When she found the potato, it was hard as a rock and had never sprouted or rotted.
