The long wait for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a COVID-19 vaccine ended Monday when the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine, which has been in use since its emergency use authorization Dec. 11, was fully approved for individuals 16 and older.
The vaccine is still available to those ages 12-15, as well as for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals, under its emergency status.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said, “The public health system has been waiting eagerly for the full FDA approval of Pfizer. We anticipate the same to occur in the near future for Moderna as well.”
Comirnaty, Pfizer’s name for the vaccine, has the same formulation as the emergency vaccine and is administered as a series of two doses, three weeks apart.
“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock stated in a press release.
“While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” she said.
“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.,” Woodcock said.
Carlstrom said the stigma around a vaccine with emergency use authorization versus full FDA approval has been a barrier for some in getting fully vaccinated.
“We really hope that full approval will encourage eligible unvaccinated individuals to make an informed and data-driven decision to finally get vaccinated.
“In addition, we should expect to see employers and institutions start to require employees to become fully vaccinated, especially those in high risk situations,” Carlstrom said.
The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to monitor the effectiveness and safety of Comirnaty.
Studies will include an evaluation of long-term outcomes among individuals who develop myocarditis following vaccination with Comirnaty.
In addition, although not FDA requirements, the company has committed to additional postmarketing safety studies, including conducting a pregnancy registry study to evaluate pregnancy and infant outcomes after receipt of Comirnaty during pregnancy.
Carlstrom said the vaccine continues to be effective in keeping people from experiencing a severe illness and hospitalization.
“We hope that we see an increased interest in getting the vaccine so that we can ultimately prevent people from getting really sick, being hospitalized and perhaps even dying from COVID-19,” she said.
For information about COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Chaffee County visit https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
