Guidestone Colorado’s seventh annual AgriSummit will take place Wednesday through Saturday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Aimed at local food producers, AgriSummit events include tours, speakers and a variety of workshops and breakout sessions on topics such as fruit tree pruning, cooperative innovative farm business models, mental health supports for farmers and ranchers and weed management, a press release stated.
Registration for AgriSummit closed Monday, but the public may attend a free community open house and seed swap from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday in the SteamPlant ballroom.
The open house includes a seed exchange, local libation tastings by Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, Deerhammer Distillery and local brewers, an early-season farmers market and live music by singer-songwriter Matthew Coen.
