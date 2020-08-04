New inspiration to be found on Monarch Spur Trail

Hikers and bikers on the Monarch Spur Trail will find new interpretive signs along the way to inform them about the history and ecology of the area.
Ten new signs designed by Bernadette Marconi Designs and erected by Salida Sign Factory are set up along the 3.8 mile trail. An eleventh sign awaits installation.
Donna Rhoads of Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails (SPOT) said the old signs were faded and falling apart and High Country Bank donated money to restore them and update information with timelines and photos.
Signs include information about local Native American heritage, railroad history and information about the flora and fauna found along the trail. A couple of the signs tell of the family history of landowners whose property abuts the trail, the Williamses and the Starbucks.
The trail is an annual stop for local students who do projects with the Southwest Conservation Corps during the school year. The kids had some input into what was covered on the new signs.
Other organizations that contributed to the redesign and installation of the signs are Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA), Central Colorado Conservancy and the City of Salida
