by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Possible changes at Salida High School will be a topic of discussion at the Salida school board’s meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The board will discuss an update from consulting firm Onward Education on programming, as well as policies and the master schedule.
The board will also consider the 2022-2023 school year calendar and the district’s capital wish list for the coming year.
Under the consent agenda the board will consider several items, including approval of a tax payment of $19,205.96 for the Oak Street facility, which houses district administration and Crest Academy.
Also included is a notice of award to Diesslin Structures Inc. for a design and build project at the Oak Street facility.
The consent agenda also includes a confirmation of the 2009 resolution to use the National Incident Management System emergency response structure in the district.
The meeting will be in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St., and livestreamed on the Salida School channel on YouTube.
