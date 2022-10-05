Diana Trujillo, Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands Forest and Grassland supervisor, signed the final record of decision Monday approving the motorized travel system on the Pike and San Isabel National Forests.

The final decision marks the end of a multiyear environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act, according to a press release. The decision selects a modified version of Alternative C, which was one of five alternatives analyzed in the final environmental impact statement.

