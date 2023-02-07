Boys defeat undefeated

The previously undefeated Vanguard Coursers were unprepared for the Salida High School boys’ basketball team to send them packing Monday and fell to the Spartans 84-69.
Salida senior Nate Yeakley won the tip-off and senior Tristan Jackson immediately went for a layup but was unable to get it in, and Vanguard scored first at 30 seconds in.
Senior Chase Diesslin scored at a minute. The next few minutes were an intense battle, with the Spartans trailing by a point or two until they tied at 7-7 at 5:10 with a layup by senior Aiden Hadley.
The Coursers pulled ahead, but Salida stayed on their tail, trailing 15-13 at the end of the quarter.
“In the first quarter we got off and running,” Yeakley said. His favorite part, he said, was the emotions from the crowd.
“Our defense wasn’t very good. We gave up too many open looks,” coach Adam Christensen said. While the Spartans were down in the first quarter, they were able to come back and get the lead, which Christensen said he was proud of.
Second quarter started with similar intensity, before Hadley made a 3-pointer shortly followed by a layup from Diesslin, putting the Coursers behind for the first time, 20-17. The Spartans clung to their edge with points made by Yeakley, Diesslin, Jackson and junior Daniel Edgington.
The half ended with Salida leading 38-24, a total of 25 Spartan points made in the second quarter.
Jackson made a basket 20 seconds into the third quarter. At 6:46, the Coursers fought back, making a couple of field goals. Edgington put in a 3-pointer, which Vanguard answered with one of their own, and began catching up, only 5 points behind at 48-43 after a 3-point foul.
Two downtown shots from sophomore Kason Westphal and another basket by Jackson put the Spartans back in good standing, and they continued leading into the last quarter, 57-49.
Salida made a couple of 3-pointers in the first minute of the last quarter, and Vanguard didn’t get a field goal until 5:26, by then trailing by nearly 20. That lead held up through most of the quarter, but in the last three seconds Vanguard landed a 3-pointer to lose 84-69.
The Spartans now lead the league at 16-1 overall, 11-0 in league.
“Our boys played really hard and knocked down some shots,” Christensen said. “Hopefully we can take care of business in the next two games, which means the league championship. It’s a big step defeating an undefeated team in league standing.”
The team needs to work on spacing on defense and playing the arc, he said, and they need to work on getting out on shooters.
Jackson made 20 points, Diesslin 19.
“I thought we were a better team,” Christensen said. “But they played hard. You never know what you’re going to get.”
Salida’s next game is against the 5-13 Lamar Thunder at 2 p.m. Saturday at home.
