SOIL Sangre de Cristo investor members recently voted to award $21,000 in no-interest loans to four area businesses: Elements Mountain Compost, Fungus Among Us, Rocky Mountain Garlic and Elevations Farm & Orchard.
SOIL is an acronym for Slow Opportunities for Investing Locally. The nonprofit community group awards no-interest loans to local food producers by pooling members’ money and awarding loans each year, a press release stated.
Elements Mountain Compost (http://www.elementscompost.com), started in 2015, provides organic waste disposal and soil amendment products to Chaffee County and the surrounding region. It collects more than 230 tons of food scraps, compostable items (napkins, compostable containers) and yard waste from businesses and residents in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista.
Westcliffe company FungusAmongUs Medicinals LLC (http://www.fungusamongusmedicinals.com) is an off-grid gourmet and medicinal mushroom company that services Fremont, Chaffee and Custer counties. It specializes in cultivation of gourmet and medicinal mushrooms sold directly to consumers at farmers markets and local restaurants. Medicinal tinctures and supplements are also made.
Rocky Mountain Garlic (http://www.rockymountaingarlic.net/) has been growing garlic in Salida since 2017. They owners said they believe in healthy food and know that comes from healthy soil. They started small, building seed stock with a few hundred heads and growing to 14,000 garlics in production. In 2020 it collaborated with another farm in Chaffee County to expand market offerings to include other root crops (beets, carrots, potato, turnips, radish and onion) along with a few perennials (sorrel, rhubarb, herbs, parsley, mint, oregano). In 2020 the business obtained Certified Naturally Grown status, the grassroots alternative to certified organic, no pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers.
Elevation Farm & Orchard in Alamosa, will use the loan to purchase and set up a vertical growing system, including shelving, lights, fans, trays, water system, soil and seed. Unlike many vertical grow systems, it will be based in living soil, not hydro or aquaponics. Some of the products they grow are peas, salad and other greens, rhubarb, herbs, pork and eggs using regenerative farming methods.
The next round of SOIL Sangre de Cristo loan awards will be in March 2023, with applications accepted starting Dec. 1.
